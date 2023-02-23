When they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-45) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (31-29) will aim to break a three-game losing streak. The Spurs have dropped 14 games straight.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Spurs Moneyline
DraftKings Mavericks (-13.5) 234.5 -1050 +700 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mavericks (-13.5) 234.5 -1100 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mavericks (-13.5) 234.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mavericks (-13.5) 232.5 -1000 +700 Bet on this game with Tipico

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

  • The Mavericks score 113 points per game (21st in the NBA) and allow 112.5 (11th in the league) for a +29 scoring differential overall.
  • The Spurs are being outscored by 10.2 points per game, with a -600 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.4 points per game (24th in NBA), and give up 122.6 per contest (30th in league).
  • These teams average 225.4 points per game combined, 9.1 less than this game's total.
  • These teams give up 235.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Dallas has covered 21 times in 60 games with a spread this season.
  • San Antonio is 24-35-0 ATS this season.

Spurs and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Spurs +100000 +90000 +3000
Mavericks +1600 +750 -1098

