Spurs vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
When they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-45) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (31-29) will aim to break a three-game losing streak. The Spurs have dropped 14 games straight.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mavericks (-13.5)
|234.5
|-1050
|+700
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-13.5)
|234.5
|-1100
|+650
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-13.5)
|234.5
|-1000
|+650
|Tipico
|Mavericks (-13.5)
|232.5
|-1000
|+700
Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Mavericks score 113 points per game (21st in the NBA) and allow 112.5 (11th in the league) for a +29 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs are being outscored by 10.2 points per game, with a -600 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.4 points per game (24th in NBA), and give up 122.6 per contest (30th in league).
- These teams average 225.4 points per game combined, 9.1 less than this game's total.
- These teams give up 235.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas has covered 21 times in 60 games with a spread this season.
- San Antonio is 24-35-0 ATS this season.
Spurs and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|+100000
|+90000
|+3000
|Mavericks
|+1600
|+750
|-1098
