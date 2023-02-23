Rice vs. UAB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (18-7) squaring off against the UAB Blazers (12-14) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-63 win as our model heavily favors Rice.
The Owls enter this contest after an 82-64 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Rice vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
Rice vs. UAB Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 77, UAB 63
Rice Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 10, the Owls took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 56 in our computer rankings) by a score of 89-77.
- Rice has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Owls are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
Rice 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 10
- 62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on December 31
- 73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 112) on January 14
- 66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 122) on November 27
- 60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on February 2
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +134 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.6 points per game (54th in college basketball) and allow 67.3 per outing (255th in college basketball).
- Rice's offense has been worse in C-USA games this year, tallying 69.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 72.6 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Owls are posting 5.1 more points per game (75.1) than they are in away games (70.0).
- Defensively Rice has played worse at home this year, giving up 68.0 points per game, compared to 66.5 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Owls have been scoring 70.0 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 72.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
