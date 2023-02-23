A pair of struggling teams meet when the Dallas Mavericks (31-29) host the San Antonio Spurs (14-45) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The Spurs are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they look to break a 14-game losing streak against the Mavericks, who have lost three straight.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Spurs vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 122 - Spurs 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 13.5)

Mavericks (- 13.5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



The Mavericks have covered less often than the Spurs this season, tallying an ATS record of 21-36-3, as opposed to the 24-35-0 record of the Spurs.

Dallas' games have gone over the total 55% of the time this season (33 out of 60), less often than San Antonio's games have (33 out of 59).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 25-15, a better record than the Spurs have recorded (12-44) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2022-23, San Antonio is 24th in the NBA on offense (112.4 points scored per game) and worst on defense (122.6 points allowed).

The Spurs are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (26.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Spurs are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.5 per game) and rank 25th in 3-point percentage (34.1%).

In 2022-23, San Antonio has attempted 66.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.5% of San Antonio's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.5% have been 3-pointers.

