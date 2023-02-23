Thursday's contest at McDermott Center has the Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-13) matching up with the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-14) at 6:30 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 64-57 victory for Incarnate Word, who are favored by our model.

In their last time out, the Cardinals won on Saturday 65-50 over Nicholls.

Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 64, Northwestern State 57

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best win this season came in a 55-49 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions on January 14.

Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 198) on December 15

65-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 277) on February 11

50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 316) on February 4

61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 316) on January 12

69-45 on the road over McNeese (No. 324) on February 16

Incarnate Word Performance Insights