Wednesday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-11) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-9) at United Supermarkets Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-65, with Texas Tech securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

Their last time out, the Red Raiders lost 92-80 to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 68, West Virginia 65

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders captured their signature win of the season on January 18, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 68-64.

The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 16

72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 25) on November 25

85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 69) on January 14

78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 69) on February 5

64-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 165) on November 20

Texas Tech Performance Insights