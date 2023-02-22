Texas State vs. Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-12) versus the Texas State Bobcats (19-8) at Cajundome is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-59 in favor of Louisiana. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Bobcats are coming off of a 77-57 victory against South Alabama in their last game on Saturday.
Texas State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
Texas State vs. Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 61, Texas State 59
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Bobcats took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs on the road on January 26 by a score of 52-46.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Ragin' Cajuns are 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 61st-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas State is 11-3 (.786%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 166) on February 9
- 62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 166) on January 28
- 82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on December 29
- 64-60 on the road over Marshall (No. 196) on February 11
- 60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 197) on November 30
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game (posting 67.1 points per game, 146th in college basketball, and conceding 57.3 per contest, 36th in college basketball) and have a +263 scoring differential.
- Texas State scores fewer points in conference play (65.8 per game) than overall (67.1).
- At home, the Bobcats average 69.6 points per game. On the road, they average 62.7.
- Texas State allows 54.7 points per game at home, and 61.8 away.
- In their past 10 games, the Bobcats are scoring 63.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 67.1.
