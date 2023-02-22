Wednesday's contest that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-12) versus the Texas State Bobcats (19-8) at Cajundome is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-59 in favor of Louisiana. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Bobcats are coming off of a 77-57 victory against South Alabama in their last game on Saturday.

Texas State vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Texas State vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 61, Texas State 59

Texas State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Bobcats took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs on the road on January 26 by a score of 52-46.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Ragin' Cajuns are 5-4 (.556%) -- tied for the 61st-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas State is 11-3 (.786%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 166) on February 9

62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 166) on January 28

82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on December 29

64-60 on the road over Marshall (No. 196) on February 11

60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 197) on November 30

Texas State Performance Insights