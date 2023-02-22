Stars vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (30-15-12, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (18-32-5, winners of three in a row). The game on Wednesday, February 22 begins at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-CHI.
Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-CHI
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-425)
|Blackhawks (+340)
|6
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 62.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (23-14).
- Dallas has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -425 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars an 81.0% chance to win.
- In 24 of 57 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Stars vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|183 (13th)
|Goals
|136 (32nd)
|145 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|199 (25th)
|39 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (29th)
|30 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (22nd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.
- The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 3.0 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars offense's 183 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- The Stars are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 145 total goals (2.5 per game).
- With a +38 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.
