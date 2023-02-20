Texas A&M vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (16-10) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (6-17) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 20.
Last time out, the Aggies lost 65-55 to Auburn on Thursday.
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 64, Texas A&M 59
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies' signature win of the season came in a 75-73 victory on January 22 against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings.
- The Aggies have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (nine).
- Texas A&M has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).
Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 at home over SMU (No. 80) on December 18
- 67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 159) on November 23
- 69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 197) on November 10
- 73-49 at home over Army (No. 291) on November 13
- 67-54 at home over Texas Southern (No. 342) on November 20
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies are being outscored by 7.3 points per game with a -168 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.8 points per game (342nd in college basketball) and allow 62.1 per contest (117th in college basketball).
- Texas A&M's offense has been worse in SEC games this season, putting up 52.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 54.8 PPG.
- At home, the Aggies are scoring 9.2 more points per game (58.8) than they are on the road (49.6).
- Defensively, Texas A&M has played better in home games this year, giving up 57.5 points per game, compared to 68.2 on the road.
- The Aggies have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 56.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.1 points more than the 54.8 they've scored this year.
