Sunday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (20-7) and West Virginia Mountaineers (16-8) squaring off at Moody Center has a projected final score of 74-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 19.

Their last time out, the Longhorns lost 66-61 to Iowa State on Monday.

Texas vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Texas vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 74, West Virginia 57

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns registered their best win of the season on January 25, when they beat the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-58.

The Longhorns have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (six), but also have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 losses (six).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Texas is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 15

62-48 over USC (No. 25/AP Poll)) on December 18

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 31) on January 22

68-65 on the road over Kansas (No. 32) on February 4

72-59 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on January 10

Texas Performance Insights