The Texas Longhorns (20-7) aim to extend a 12-game home winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Texas vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers score 8.1 more points per game (66.9) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (58.8).

West Virginia has a 16-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.7 points.

West Virginia has put together a 15-3 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.

The 75.7 points per game the Longhorns put up are 15.4 more points than the Mountaineers give up (60.3).

Texas has a 20-7 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.

Texas is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.9 points.

The Longhorns shoot 45.3% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Mountaineers allow defensively.

The Mountaineers make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

