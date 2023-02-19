How to Watch the Texas vs. West Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Longhorns (20-7) aim to extend a 12-game home winning streak when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices
Texas vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers score 8.1 more points per game (66.9) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (58.8).
- West Virginia has a 16-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.7 points.
- West Virginia has put together a 15-3 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.
- The 75.7 points per game the Longhorns put up are 15.4 more points than the Mountaineers give up (60.3).
- Texas has a 20-7 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.
- Texas is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.9 points.
- The Longhorns shoot 45.3% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Mountaineers allow defensively.
- The Mountaineers make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 80-71
|Moody Center
|2/11/2023
|TCU
|W 70-50
|Moody Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 66-61
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Moody Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/27/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Moody Center
