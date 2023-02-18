UTSA vs. UAB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Bartow Arena has the UAB Blazers (11-14) going head to head against the UTSA Roadrunners (7-17) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 win for UAB, so expect a tight matchup.
The Roadrunners won their last outing 66-53 against Rice on Thursday.
UTSA vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
UTSA vs. UAB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAB 69, UTSA 68
UTSA Schedule Analysis
- On February 4 against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 29) in our computer rankings, the Roadrunners notched their signature win of the season, a 58-53 victory at home.
- UTSA has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).
- According to the RPI, the Blazers have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 at home over Rice (No. 95) on February 16
- 66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 133) on January 28
- 76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 169) on November 20
- 64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 184) on January 14
- 76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 202) on December 10
UTSA Performance Insights
- The Roadrunners put up 63.0 points per game (225th in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per contest (265th in college basketball). They have a -116 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.9 points per game.
- In C-USA action, UTSA has averaged 1.7 fewer points (61.3) than overall (63.0) in 2022-23.
- The Roadrunners average 65.3 points per game at home, and 62.1 on the road.
- At home, UTSA concedes 62.6 points per game. Away, it allows 71.7.
- Over their last 10 games, the Roadrunners are scoring 61.4 points per contest, compared to their season average of 63.0.
