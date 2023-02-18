UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the UT Arlington Mavericks (12-14) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-13) matching up at College Park Center has a projected final score of 71-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UT Arlington, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last time out, the Mavericks won on Thursday 106-102 over Sam Houston.
UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Arlington 71, Abilene Christian 69
UT Arlington Schedule Analysis
- On December 1, the Mavericks registered their signature win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings.
UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 126) on February 6
- 60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 176) on December 3
- 106-102 at home over Sam Houston (No. 201) on February 16
- 76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 202) on November 29
- 75-72 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 243) on November 12
UT Arlington Performance Insights
- The Mavericks' -60 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.1 points per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (342nd in college basketball).
- UT Arlington's offense has been better in WAC games this season, putting up 72.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71.1 PPG.
- At home, the Mavericks are putting up 11.8 more points per game (77) than they are in away games (65.2).
- Defensively UT Arlington has played worse in home games this season, allowing 73.8 points per game, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- The Mavericks' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 72.3 points per contest compared to the 71.1 they've averaged this year.
