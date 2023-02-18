The Oklahoma Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) will attempt to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Texas Longhorns (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Oklahoma Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-10.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-10.5) 143 -570 +410 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-10.5) 143 -588 +425 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Texas (-10.5) 142.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game with Tipico

Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • Texas has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • In the Longhorns' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
  • Oklahoma is 10-14-1 ATS this year.
  • Sooners games have hit the over 12 out of 25 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2200
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), Texas is 10th-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Sportsbooks have made the Longhorns' national championship odds the same now (+2200) compared to the start of the season (+2200).
  • Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.3%.

