Saturday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-10) and the McNeese Cowgirls (9-16) facing off at The Legacy Center (on February 18) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-59 victory for Texas A&M-CC.

In their last game on Thursday, the Islanders secured a 59-50 win against Nicholls.

Texas A&M-CC vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas A&M-CC vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 68, McNeese 59

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

Against the Texas State Bobcats on December 16, the Islanders picked up their best win of the season, a 56-47 road victory.

Texas A&M-CC has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins

61-59 on the road over Lamar (No. 177) on January 19

65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 244) on December 3

57-42 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 279) on January 21

59-51 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 306) on January 4

65-58 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 306) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights