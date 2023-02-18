TCU vs. Oklahoma State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-10, 7-6 Big 12) play at Schollmaier Arena on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
TCU vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
TCU Betting Records & Stats
- Out of TCU's 24 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (54.2%).
- The Horned Frogs' ATS record is 11-13-0 this season.
- Oklahoma State (12-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.8% of the time, 4.2% more often than TCU (11-13-0) this season.
TCU vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|75.6
|145.1
|67.0
|131.3
|140.7
|Oklahoma State
|69.5
|145.1
|64.3
|131.3
|135.7
Additional TCU Insights & Trends
- TCU has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of Horned Frogs' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Horned Frogs have covered six times in 13 chances against the spread in conference action this season.
- The Horned Frogs put up 11.3 more points per game (75.6) than the Cowboys give up (64.3).
- When TCU puts up more than 64.3 points, it is 11-9 against the spread and 16-6 overall.
TCU vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|11-13-0
|13-11-0
|Oklahoma State
|12-12-0
|11-13-0
TCU vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits
|TCU
|Oklahoma State
|11-3
|Home Record
|11-3
|3-6
|Away Record
|4-5
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-4-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|72.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.3
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|4-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-4-0
