The No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-10, 7-6 Big 12) play at Schollmaier Arena on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

TCU Betting Records & Stats

Out of TCU's 24 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (54.2%).

The Horned Frogs' ATS record is 11-13-0 this season.

Oklahoma State (12-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.8% of the time, 4.2% more often than TCU (11-13-0) this season.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 75.6 145.1 67.0 131.3 140.7 Oklahoma State 69.5 145.1 64.3 131.3 135.7

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

TCU has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Four of Horned Frogs' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Horned Frogs have covered six times in 13 chances against the spread in conference action this season.

The Horned Frogs put up 11.3 more points per game (75.6) than the Cowboys give up (64.3).

When TCU puts up more than 64.3 points, it is 11-9 against the spread and 16-6 overall.

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 11-13-0 13-11-0 Oklahoma State 12-12-0 11-13-0

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits

TCU Oklahoma State 11-3 Home Record 11-3 3-6 Away Record 4-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 72.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

