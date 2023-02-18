Saturday's contest between the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-13) and the Tarleton State Texans (7-18) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-61 and heavily favors Sam Houston to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Bearkats lost their last outing 106-102 against UT Arlington on Thursday.

Sam Houston vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Sam Houston vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 73, Tarleton State 61

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

Against the Cal Baptist Lancers on February 4, the Bearkats secured their signature win of the season, a 66-62 road victory.

Sam Houston has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 169) on January 5

60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 180) on November 23

70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 244) on January 28

67-60 on the road over Seattle U (No. 293) on February 2

92-72 at home over Seattle U (No. 293) on December 29

Sam Houston Performance Insights