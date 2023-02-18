Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (11-13) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (9-14) matching up at William J. Nicks Building (on February 18) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-64 win for Prairie View A&M.
The Lady Panthers came out on top in their most recent game 67-60 against Grambling on Monday.
Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas
Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: Prairie View A&M 67, UAPB 64
Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Panthers picked up their best win of the season on January 14, when they claimed a 69-65 victory over the Jackson State Lady Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings.
Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Southern (No. 248) on January 4
- 62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 272) on January 9
- 56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 283) on January 16
- 67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 287) on February 13
- 51-49 at home over Florida A&M (No. 327) on February 6
Prairie View A&M Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (scoring 65.3 points per game to rank 178th in college basketball while giving up 67.9 per outing to rank 270th in college basketball) and have a -63 scoring differential overall.
- Prairie View A&M's offense has been less productive in SWAC action this season, putting up 61.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.3 PPG.
- In home games, the Lady Panthers are posting 7.5 more points per game (69.6) than they are in road games (62.1).
- Prairie View A&M is giving up 58.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 15.4 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (74.3).
- The Lady Panthers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 59.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.8 points fewer than the 65.3 they've scored this year.
