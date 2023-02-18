Houston Christian vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Lamar Cardinals (15-10) and the Houston Christian Huskies (11-14) squaring off at Sharp Gymnasium (on February 18) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-59 win for Lamar, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The teams play again after the Cardinals beat the Huskies 71-63 on Thursday.
Houston Christian vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
Houston Christian vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 64, Houston Christian 59
Houston Christian Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies captured their signature win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the Yale Bulldogs, who rank No. 186 in our computer rankings, 68-61.
- Houston Christian has seven losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.
Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 195) on February 9
- 63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 264) on November 25
- 71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 306) on January 19
- 69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on February 2
- 68-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on December 31
Houston Christian Performance Insights
- The Huskies average 59.9 points per game (282nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (146th in college basketball). They have a -82 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.3 points per game.
- Houston Christian is putting up 59.6 points per game this season in conference action, which is 0.3 fewer points per game than its season average (59.9).
- At home, the Huskies are putting up 15.7 more points per game (68.7) than they are on the road (53).
- Defensively, Houston Christian has played better in home games this season, ceding 53.2 points per game, compared to 70.4 when playing on the road.
- The Huskies' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 58.4 points a contest compared to the 59.9 they've averaged this season.
