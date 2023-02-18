The Baylor Bears (16-9) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (16-7) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Baylor vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones' 74.9 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 62.2 the Bears allow.

Iowa State has a 13-4 record when giving up fewer than 73.6 points.

Iowa State is 16-4 when it scores more than 62.2 points.

The Bears record 73.6 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 62.9 the Cyclones give up.

Baylor is 15-6 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Baylor's record is 16-4 when it allows fewer than 74.9 points.

The Bears are making 43.9% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cyclones concede to opponents (37.8%).

The Cyclones make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Baylor Schedule