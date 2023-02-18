Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at College Park Center has the UT Arlington Mavericks (12-14) squaring off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-13) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 victory for UT Arlington, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Wildcats enter this game following a 78-60 win over Tarleton State on Thursday.
Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Arlington 71, Abilene Christian 69
Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis
- When the Wildcats beat the Montana State Bobcats, who are ranked No. 106 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 66-61, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 92-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 183) on January 7
- 69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 244) on January 21
- 78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on December 2
- 61-43 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 300) on December 29
- 78-60 at home over Tarleton State (No. 300) on February 16
Abilene Christian Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +178 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.7 points per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per contest (158th in college basketball).
- Abilene Christian has averaged 0.6 fewer points in WAC play (70.1) than overall (70.7).
- At home the Wildcats are scoring 75.7 points per game, 7.0 more than they are averaging away (68.7).
- Abilene Christian is conceding fewer points at home (56.9 per game) than away (72.0).
- The Wildcats are averaging 68.4 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 2.3 fewer points than their average for the season (70.7).
