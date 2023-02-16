Thursday's game at UTSA Convocation Center has the Rice Owls (17-6) taking on the UTSA Roadrunners (6-17) at 8:00 PM ET on February 16. Our computer prediction projects a 68-58 win for Rice.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Roadrunners suffered a 79-52 loss to UTEP.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 68, UTSA 58

UTSA Schedule Analysis

On February 4, the Roadrunners picked up their signature win of the season, a 58-53 victory over the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to our computer rankings.

The Roadrunners have nine losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins

64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 14

66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on January 28

71-68 at home over UAB (No. 193) on December 31

76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 196) on December 10

76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on November 20

UTSA Performance Insights