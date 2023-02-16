UTEP vs. UAB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the UAB Blazers (11-13) and UTEP Miners (16-7) squaring off at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Miners' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 79-52 win over UTSA.
UTEP vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UTEP vs. UAB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAB 68, UTEP 62
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- On February 2, the Miners claimed their best win of the season, a 65-62 victory over the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to our computer rankings.
- UTEP has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
- UTEP has 10 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-64 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on February 8
- 68-60 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 16
- 68-59 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on November 13
- 62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 18
- 72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners have a +119 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.6 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.4 per contest to rank 150th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, UTEP has averaged 69.7 points per game in C-USA play, and 68.6 overall.
- The Miners are scoring more points at home (72.3 per game) than on the road (65.9).
- UTEP gives up 64.3 points per game at home, and 63.4 away.
- While the Miners are averaging 68.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, producing 71.3 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.