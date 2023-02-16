Thursday's game that pits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-8) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-14) at America First Event Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-60 in favor of Southern Utah, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 16.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Vaqueros earned a 75-71 win over Abilene Christian.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 70, UT Rio Grande Valley 60

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

Against the UT Arlington Mavericks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Vaqueros picked up their signature win of the season on January 4, an 83-73 road victory.

UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins

61-55 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on November 15

75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on February 11

68-65 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 29

68-51 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 254) on December 1

72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 262) on December 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights