The SMU Mustangs (9-17, 4-9 AAC) and the No. 2 Houston Cougars (23-2, 11-1 AAC) meet in a game with no set line at Moody Coliseum on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

SMU vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Thursday, February 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

SMU Betting Records & Stats

A total of 15 of SMU's 22 games with a set total have hit the over (68.2%).

The Mustangs are 7-16-0 against the spread this season.

Houston's .636 ATS win percentage (14-8-0 ATS record) is higher than SMU's .304 mark (7-16-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.

SMU vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 70.2 145.8 74.7 129.7 141.2 Houston 75.6 145.8 55 129.7 133.5

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

SMU has gone 3-7 over its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

Eight of Mustangs' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Mustangs have put together a 4-9-0 ATS record in conference games so far this year.

The 70.2 points per game the Mustangs score are 15.2 more points than the Cougars give up (55).

SMU has a 6-12 record against the spread and an 8-13 record overall when putting up more than 55 points.

SMU vs. Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 7-16-0 15-8-0 Houston 14-8-0 10-12-0

SMU vs. Houston Home/Away Splits

SMU Houston 6-7 Home Record 13-2 1-8 Away Record 8-0 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 1-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-1-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 67.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.1 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 8-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

