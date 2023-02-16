Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the UT Arlington Mavericks (11-14) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-12) at College Park Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-60 in favor of UT Arlington, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Bearkats enter this game on the heels of a 70-68 loss to Grand Canyon on Thursday.
Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Arlington 75, Sam Houston 60
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bearkats defeated the Cal Baptist Lancers 66-62 on February 4.
Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-56 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 21
- 60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 194) on November 23
- 69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on January 5
- 70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 28
- 81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 269) on January 19
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats have a +27 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 67.5 points per game, 140th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.3 per contest to rank 240th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Sam Houston has put up 67.4 points per game in WAC play, and 67.5 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bearkats are scoring 12.0 more points per game at home (74.3) than away (62.3).
- Sam Houston is allowing fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than on the road (67.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Bearkats are putting up 64.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 67.5.
