Rice vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Rice Owls (17-6) and the UTSA Roadrunners (6-17) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 68-58 based on our computer prediction, with Rice taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Owls are coming off of a 67-58 win against Florida International in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Rice vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
Rice vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 68, UTSA 58
Rice Schedule Analysis
- The Owls took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 45 in our computer rankings) in an 89-77 win on November 10 -- their signature win of the season.
- Rice has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.
- The Roadrunners have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (nine).
Rice 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on November 27
- 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 10
- 81-74 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on January 19
- 60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on February 2
- 77-64 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 132) on November 16
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls are outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game, with a +129 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.1 points per game (53rd in college basketball) and allow 67.5 per outing (258th in college basketball).
- Rice has averaged 3.7 fewer points in C-USA play (69.4) than overall (73.1).
- At home the Owls are scoring 75.1 points per game, 4.6 more than they are averaging away (70.5).
- Rice is allowing more points at home (68 per game) than away (66.8).
- The Owls have fared worse offensively in their past 10 games, putting up 69.4 points per contest, 3.7 fewer points their than season average of 73.1.
