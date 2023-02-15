Zach Collins and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be facing the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 13, Collins posted 11 points, six assists and three steals in a 117-109 loss against the Cavaliers.

Below, we break down Collins' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 9.9 10.9 Rebounds 8.5 5.8 6.2 Assists 3.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 27.5 18.3 20 PR 23.5 15.7 17.1 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.5



Zach Collins Insights vs. the Hornets

Collins is responsible for taking 6.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.1 per game.

Collins is averaging 1.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Collins' Spurs average 104.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are 28th in the league, allowing 119.1 points per contest.

Allowing 46.5 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hornets are the worst squad in the NBA, allowing 26.7 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have allowed 13 makes per game, 26th in the NBA.

Zach Collins vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 12 1 0 1 0 4 1

