Wednesday's game that pits the Oklahoma Sooners (20-4) versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-9) at Lloyd Noble Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-67 in favor of Oklahoma, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Red Raiders fell in their last matchup 78-67 against Kansas on Saturday.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Oklahoma 80, Texas Tech 67

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

  • The Red Raiders beat the No. 20-ranked Texas Longhorns, 68-64, on January 18, which goes down as their best win of the season.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Red Raiders are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.
  • Texas Tech has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 16
  • 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on February 5
  • 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 14
  • 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 54) on November 25
  • 78-66 over Mercer (No. 104) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas Tech Performance Insights

  • The Red Raiders are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game, with a +120 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.6 points per game (81st in college basketball) and give up 65.8 per outing (223rd in college basketball).
  • Texas Tech has averaged 1.2 fewer points in Big 12 games (69.4) than overall (70.6).
  • In 2022-23 the Red Raiders are scoring 0.7 more points per game at home (70.4) than away (69.7).
  • In 2022-23 Texas Tech is allowing 6.7 fewer points per game at home (63.7) than away (70.4).
  • The Red Raiders are scoring 71.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 1.0 more than their average for the season (70.6).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.