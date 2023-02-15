Wednesday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (14-11) versus the SMU Mustangs (15-7) at Devlin Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of Tulane, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Mustangs are coming off of an 81-58 victory against Tulsa in their last outing on Tuesday.

SMU vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

SMU vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 71, SMU 59

SMU Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs' signature victory of the season came against the UCF Knights, a top 50 team (No. 9), according to our computer rankings. The Mustangs captured the 61-51 home win on January 3.

SMU 2022-23 Best Wins

53-50 at home over Houston (No. 76) on January 21

70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 98) on December 4

64-46 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on December 7

61-54 on the road over Tulsa (No. 117) on January 28

81-58 at home over Tulsa (No. 117) on February 7

SMU Performance Insights