How to Watch Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (18-6, 8-4 WAC) welcome in the UT Arlington Mavericks (9-16, 4-8 WAC) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Sam Houston is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 47th.
- The Bearkats record 75.7 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 66.4 the Mavericks allow.
- Sam Houston has a 15-2 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Sam Houston has played better at home this season, posting 86.6 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Bearkats have been better at home this year, giving up 53.3 points per game, compared to 64.8 in road games.
- Sam Houston is averaging 9.8 treys per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 4.6% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.5 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).
Sam Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 67-65
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|2/4/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|L 70-58
|College Park Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|W 77-62
|Teague Center
|2/15/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|2/23/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
