Houston vs. Memphis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest at Fertitta Center has the Houston Cougars (10-13) going head to head against the Memphis Lady Tigers (14-9) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-56 victory as our model heavily favors Houston.
The Cougars head into this matchup following a 71-69 victory against South Florida on Sunday.
Houston vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
Houston vs. Memphis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 67, Memphis 56
Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars defeated the No. 24 South Florida Bulls in a 71-69 win on February 12, which was their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cougars are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.
- Houston has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (eight).
Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-42 at home over UCF (No. 9) on January 10
- 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 29
- 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on January 5
- 65-60 at home over Temple (No. 105) on February 4
- 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 116) on December 30
Houston Performance Insights
- The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.7 points per game (155th in college basketball) and give up 62.1 per outing (114th in college basketball).
- With 65.4 points per game in AAC tilts, Houston is averaging 1.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (66.7 PPG).
- The Cougars are scoring 70.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (62.8).
- When playing at home, Houston is ceding 5.7 fewer points per game (58.5) than when playing on the road (64.2).
- The Cougars have been racking up 65.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 66.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
