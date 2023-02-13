The San Antonio Spurs (14-43) are heavy underdogs (+15) as they try to stop a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSOH and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSW

BSOH and BSSW Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 122 - Spurs 104

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 15)

Cavaliers (- 15) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Cavaliers have a 33-25-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 23-34-0 mark of the Spurs.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Cleveland does it less often (44.1% of the time) than San Antonio (56.1%).

The Cavaliers have a .708 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-14) this season, better than the .222 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (12-42).

Spurs Performance Insights

San Antonio is 23rd in the NBA in points scored (112.5 per game) and worst in points allowed (122.8).

This season the Spurs are fourth-best in the league in assists at 27.0 per game.

In 2022-23 the Spurs are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.5 per game) and rank 25th in 3-point percentage (34.0%).

San Antonio attempts 33.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 66.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.5% of San Antonio's buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.5% are 2-pointers.

