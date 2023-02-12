The South Florida Bulls (22-4) bring a 12-game win streak into a home contest against the Houston Cougars (9-13), winners of three straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Houston vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up 8.1 more points per game (66.5) than the Bulls give up to opponents (58.4).

Houston is 8-9 when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.

Houston is 9-10 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

The Bulls record 8.6 more points per game (70.4) than the Cougars give up (61.8).

South Florida is 20-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

South Florida has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.5 points.

The Bulls are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (40.4%).

The Cougars shoot 35.8% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Bulls allow.

