UTEP vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's game at Don Haskins Center has the UTEP Miners (15-7) matching up with the UTSA Roadrunners (6-16) at 3:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 67-57 victory for UTEP, who are favored by our model.
The Miners enter this matchup on the heels of a 70-64 victory against Charlotte on Wednesday.
UTEP vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
UTEP vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 67, UTSA 57
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- The Miners notched their signature win of the season on February 2, when they claimed a 65-62 victory over the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UTEP is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.
- UTEP has nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.
UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-64 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on February 8
- 68-60 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 16
- 68-59 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on November 13
- 62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 18
- 72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on January 7
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (129th in college basketball) and allow 64.0 per contest (175th in college basketball).
- Offensively, UTEP is scoring 69.0 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (68.1 points per game) is 0.9 PPG lower.
- The Miners score 71.7 points per game at home, compared to 65.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, UTEP is ceding 2.0 more points per game (65.4) than in road games (63.4).
- On offense, the Miners have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 70.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 68.1 they've racked up over the course of this season.
