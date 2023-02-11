UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-14) versus the Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-12) at UTRGV Fieldhouse should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of UT Rio Grande Valley. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Vaqueros are coming off of a 76-42 loss to SFA in their last outing on Thursday.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 68, Abilene Christian 67
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis
- When the Vaqueros took down the UT Arlington Mavericks, the No. 97 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-73 on January 4, it was their signature win of the season so far.
UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-55 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on November 15
- 68-65 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 29
- 68-51 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 254) on December 1
- 72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 262) on December 19
- 68-60 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on November 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights
- The Vaqueros average 59.8 points per game (282nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (253rd in college basketball). They have a -153 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by seven points per game.
- Offensively, UT Rio Grande Valley is posting 60.7 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (59.8 points per game) is 0.9 PPG lower.
- Offensively the Vaqueros have played worse in home games this year, scoring 59.6 points per game, compared to 60 per game in road games.
- Defensively, UT Rio Grande Valley has played better in home games this year, allowing 63.4 points per game, compared to 70.2 when playing on the road.
- The Vaqueros' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 60.9 points per contest compared to the 59.8 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.