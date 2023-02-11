Saturday's game that pits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-14) versus the Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-12) at UTRGV Fieldhouse should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of UT Rio Grande Valley. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Vaqueros are coming off of a 76-42 loss to SFA in their last outing on Thursday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 68, Abilene Christian 67

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

When the Vaqueros took down the UT Arlington Mavericks, the No. 97 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-73 on January 4, it was their signature win of the season so far.

UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins

61-55 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on November 15

68-65 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 29

68-51 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 254) on December 1

72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 262) on December 19

68-60 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on November 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights