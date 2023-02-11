The Texas Longhorns (19-6) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (6-17) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on LHN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs score an average of 60 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 58.8 the Longhorns allow.

TCU has a 6-10 record when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.

When it scores more than 58.8 points, TCU is 5-8.

The 76.5 points per game the Longhorns put up are 8.9 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (67.6).

Texas is 18-2 when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Texas has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60 points.

The Longhorns shoot 45.6% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Horned Frogs allow defensively.

The Horned Frogs' 32.1 shooting percentage is 6.5 lower than the Longhorns have conceded.

Texas Schedule