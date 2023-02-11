Saturday's contest at United Supermarkets Arena has the Kansas Jayhawks (15-7) taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-8) at 3:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Kansas, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Red Raiders suffered an 80-71 loss to Texas.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 71, Texas Tech 65

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

On January 18, the Red Raiders registered their best win of the season, a 68-64 victory over the Texas Longhorns, who are a top 50 team (No. 6), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Red Raiders are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Texas Tech has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 32) on November 16

78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on February 5

85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 14

72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 54) on November 25

78-66 over Mercer (No. 104) on November 26

Texas Tech Performance Insights