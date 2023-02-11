Saturday's game features the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-9) and the Texas State Bobcats (17-7) clashing at Cam Henderson Center (on February 11) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-59 win for Marshall.

The Bobcats took care of business in their most recent game 69-52 against Southern Miss on Thursday.

Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Texas State vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 69, Texas State 59

Texas State Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats took down the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (No. 90-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 52-46 win on January 26 -- their signature victory of the season.

Texas State has 12 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 181) on February 9

62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 181) on January 28

82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on December 29

66-59 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on January 5

58-50 at home over Morgan State (No. 219) on December 11

Texas State Performance Insights