How to Watch the TCU vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-17) will try to snap an eight-game road losing streak at the Texas Longhorns (19-6) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
TCU vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Horned Frogs' 60 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 58.8 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- TCU has a 6-10 record when allowing fewer than 76.5 points.
- When it scores more than 58.8 points, TCU is 5-8.
- The Longhorns score 8.9 more points per game (76.5) than the Horned Frogs give up (67.6).
- Texas has an 18-2 record when scoring more than 67.6 points.
- Texas is 15-0 when it allows fewer than 60 points.
- This year the Longhorns are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Horned Frogs concede.
- The Horned Frogs' 32.1 shooting percentage is 6.5 lower than the Longhorns have conceded.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 101-78
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/4/2023
|Oklahoma State
|L 77-65
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 73-55
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/11/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|2/18/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/22/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
