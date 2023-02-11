Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Wisdom Gym has the Cal Baptist Lancers (12-11) going head to head against the Tarleton State Texans (7-16) at 3:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 70-62 victory for Cal Baptist.
In their last game on Thursday, the Texans suffered a 62-49 loss to Seattle U.
Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal Baptist 70, Tarleton State 62
Tarleton State Schedule Analysis
- When the Texans defeated the Charleston (SC) Cougars, who are ranked No. 174 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 82-72, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tarleton State is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.
Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on November 30
- 86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 6
- 70-60 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 11
- 67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on December 14
- 73-46 at home over University of North Texas at Dallas (No. 356) on November 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Tarleton State Performance Insights
- The Texans' -103 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.4 points per game (250th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (232nd in college basketball).
- Tarleton State's offense has been less productive in WAC tilts this season, scoring 55.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.4 PPG.
- The Texans are scoring 69.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 53.3 points per contest.
- Tarleton State is giving up 62.0 points per game this season at home, which is 7.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (69.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Texans have been scoring 55.4 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 61.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.