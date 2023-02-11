How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-11, 5-6 WAC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (17-6, 7-4 WAC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Teague Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- This season, Sam Houston has a 13-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 136th.
- The Bearkats' 75.6 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 69.3 the Wildcats give up.
- Sam Houston is 17-3 when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Sam Houston is scoring 20.6 more points per game at home (86.6) than on the road (66).
- At home the Bearkats are conceding 53.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than they are on the road (65).
- At home, Sam Houston sinks 9.8 trifectas per game, 2.1 more than it averages away (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.6%) than away (35.7%).
Sam Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/26/2023
|Seattle U
|W 55-40
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|2/1/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 67-65
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|2/4/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|L 70-58
|College Park Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|2/15/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
