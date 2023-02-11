The Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-11, 5-6 WAC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (17-6, 7-4 WAC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Teague Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

This season, Sam Houston has a 13-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Bearkats are the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 136th.

The Bearkats' 75.6 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 69.3 the Wildcats give up.

Sam Houston is 17-3 when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Sam Houston is scoring 20.6 more points per game at home (86.6) than on the road (66).

At home the Bearkats are conceding 53.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than they are on the road (65).

At home, Sam Houston sinks 9.8 trifectas per game, 2.1 more than it averages away (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.6%) than away (35.7%).

Sam Houston Schedule