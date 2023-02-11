Saturday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (16-6) against the Florida International Panthers (12-11) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rice, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Owls came out on top in their most recent outing 85-64 against Florida Atlantic on Thursday.

Rice vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Rice vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 68, Florida International 60

Rice Schedule Analysis

On November 10 versus the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings, the Owls claimed their signature win of the season, an 89-77 victory at home.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Rice is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

The Owls have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (five).

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on November 27

91-88 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 10

81-74 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on January 19

60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on February 2

77-64 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 132) on November 16

Rice Performance Insights