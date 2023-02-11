Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's contest at F. G. Clark Center has the Southern Lady Jaguars (9-13) matching up with the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (10-12) at 4:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-59 victory as our model heavily favors Southern.
The Lady Panthers came out on top in their last game 51-49 against Florida A&M on Monday.
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 70, Prairie View A&M 59
Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Panthers' best victory of the season came against the Jackson State Lady Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 72), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Panthers secured the 69-65 home win on January 14.
Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Southern (No. 237) on January 4
- 62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 253) on January 9
- 60-54 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 28
- 92-67 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 7
- 56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 351) on January 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Prairie View A&M Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers put up 65.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per contest (278th in college basketball). They have a -53 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.
- Prairie View A&M has averaged 3.7 fewer points in SWAC games (62.1) than overall (65.8).
- At home the Lady Panthers are scoring 69.6 points per game, 7.0 more than they are averaging away (62.6).
- In 2022-23 Prairie View A&M is allowing 17.0 fewer points per game at home (58.9) than away (75.9).
- The Lady Panthers have performed worse offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 62.3 points per contest, 3.5 fewer points their than season average of 65.8.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.