Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9) and Lamar Cardinals (13-10) matching up at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 63-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M-CC, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Cardinals secured a 74-67 victory against Incarnate Word.
Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 63, Lamar 59
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Cardinals beat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at home on December 17 by a score of 65-50.
Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 202) on January 7
- 82-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on December 31
- 79-48 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on February 2
- 72-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 21
- 74-67 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on February 9
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 63.7 points per game, 205th in college basketball, and giving up 60.0 per contest, 70th in college basketball) and have a +85 scoring differential.
- Lamar scores more in conference action (65.7 points per game) than overall (63.7).
- The Cardinals are putting up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (56.0).
- Lamar concedes 58.1 points per game at home, and 62.8 away.
- The Cardinals are scoring 66.0 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 63.7.
