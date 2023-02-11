Saturday's contest features the Houston Christian Huskies (11-12) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-13) facing off at McDermott Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 59-57 victory for Houston Christian according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Cardinals lost their last outing 74-67 against Lamar on Thursday.

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston Christian 59, Incarnate Word 57

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the SE Louisiana Lions in a 55-49 win on January 14. It was their best win of the season.

Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on December 15

61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on January 12

50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 330) on February 4

70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 28

Incarnate Word Performance Insights