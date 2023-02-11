Saturday's contest between the Houston Christian Huskies (11-12) and Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-13) squaring off at McDermott Center has a projected final score of 59-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston Christian, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Huskies claimed a 55-52 win over Texas A&M-CC.

Houston Christian vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

Houston Christian vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston Christian 59, Incarnate Word 57

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

When the Huskies defeated the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 154 in our computer rankings, on November 26 by a score of 68-61, it was their best win of the season so far.

The Cardinals have tied for the 106th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on February 9

63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 268) on November 25

71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 19

69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on February 2

62-54 on the road over New Orleans (No. 330) on January 7

Houston Christian Performance Insights