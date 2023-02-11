Saturday's game between the Sam Houston Bearkats (17-6, 7-4 WAC) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-11, 5-6 WAC) going head-to-head at Teague Center has a projected final score of 72-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bearkats, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 11.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 72, Abilene Christian 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-5.1)

Sam Houston (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Abilene Christian has put together an 8-11-0 record against the spread this season, while Sam Houston is 8-9-0. A total of 11 out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and eight of the Bearkats' games have gone over. Abilene Christian is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games, while Sam Houston has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and are allowing 69.3 per outing to rank 178th in college basketball.

Abilene Christian averages 30.0 rebounds per game (282nd in college basketball) compared to the 29.3 of its opponents.

Abilene Christian hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (198th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (5.7). It is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc (82nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.3%.

The Wildcats average 98.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (66th in college basketball), and give up 89.0 points per 100 possessions (136th in college basketball).

Abilene Christian has won the turnover battle by 4.0 turnovers per game, committing 12.8 (251st in college basketball action) while forcing 16.8 (10th in college basketball).

