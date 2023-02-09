Thursday's game at McDermott Center has the Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13, 5-6 Southland) squaring off against the Lamar Cardinals (7-17, 3-8 Southland) at 8:30 PM (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 victory for Incarnate Word, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 74, Lamar 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: Incarnate Word (-5.8)

Incarnate Word (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Incarnate Word has a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to Lamar, who is 10-7-0 ATS. The Incarnate Word Cardinals have hit the over in nine games, while Lamar Cardinals games have gone over seven times. Over the last 10 contests, Incarnate Word is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Lamar has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lamar Performance Insights

The Lamar Cardinals are 10-7-0 ATS this year.

The 33.3 rebounds per game Lamar accumulates rank 112th in college basketball. Their opponents record 32.7.

Lamar makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball), 4.1 fewer than its opponents.

Lamar has committed 14.4 turnovers per game (336th in college basketball), 2.6 more than the 11.8 it forces (217th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.