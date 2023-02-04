The No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to continue a 15-game home win streak when they host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 150.5.

Texas vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -1.5 150.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

  • Texas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points eight times.
  • Texas' games this season have had an average of 147.5 points, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Longhorns have gone 8-12-0 ATS this season.
  • Texas has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won 11 (84.6%) of those contests.
  • Texas has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -120.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Texas vs Kansas State Total Facts
Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 8 40% 79.9 157.1 67.7 136 139.4
Kansas State 8 40% 77.2 157.1 68.3 136 139.3

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

  • Texas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Longhorns have hit the over six times.
  • The Longhorns have covered four times in nine chances against the spread in conference play this season.
  • The Longhorns average 79.9 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 68.3 the Wildcats allow.
  • When Texas scores more than 68.3 points, it is 7-11 against the spread and 17-3 overall.

Texas vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

Texas and Kansas State Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 8-12-0 7-10 11-9-0
Kansas State 15-5-0 4-3 12-8-0

Texas vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Texas Kansas State
13-1 Home Record 11-0
3-2 Away Record 3-4
6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0
2-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0
85.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5
66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.3
7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0
3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-1-0

