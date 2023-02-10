Bookmakers have given the Houston Cougars (23-2) the top odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +600 on the moneyline.

At 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, the Cougars play the SMU Mustangs on the road. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.

Houston NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +600 1st Bet $100 to win $600 Pre-New Year +700 1st Bet $100 to win $700 Preseason +1000 3rd Bet $100 to win $1000

Houston Team Stats

Houston's +514 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.6 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 55.0 per contest (first in college basketball).

The Cougars are 13-2 at home, 8-0 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

In AAC action, Houston is 11-1. That's compared to a 12-1 record outside of the conference.

When favored by three points or fewer this season, Houston is undefeated at 1-0. As favorites of more than three points, it has sported a record of 22-2.

Houston Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-1 | Q2 Record: 6-0 | Q3 Record: 2-1 | Q3 Record: 9-0

6-1 | 6-0 | 2-1 | 9-0 Houston has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).

Houston has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Houston Players

Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars scoring 16.4 points per game.

J'wan Roberts paces Houston with 6.9 rebounds a game, and Jamal Shead leads the team with 5.6 assists per matchup.

The Cougars are led by Sasser from beyond the arc. He hits 2.6 shots from deep per game.

Shead leads the team with 1.7 steals per game. Ja'Vier Francis collects 1.5 blocks a contest to pace Houston.

